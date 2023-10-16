PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The possibility for a Portland Public Schools teachers’ strike is looming as the district is set to meet with the union for one more mediation Tuesday.

If no agreement is reached, the union says it plans to vote to authorize a strike and the results of the vote would be announced Friday.

The Portland Association of Teachers said pay, planning time, and class sizes are the key issues.

If Portland teachers vote to strike, the union is required to give the district 10 days’ notice. Both sides have warned families to be prepared for a possible strike in November.