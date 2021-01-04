Strong winds topple tree onto Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong winds blew through Portland Saturday and brought down trees and other debris.

At a house on Northeast 83rd Avenue, a large tree fell on a garage. Residents at the home spent Sunday cleaning up the mess.

“My wife and I were just falling asleep and we heard a really loud thud and I thought that maybe somebody had gotten in a car accident and by the time we got outside it was, you know, just looked like a forest outside our windows because the tree had just fallen right against the house,” said Nick Tipton, who lives at the home where the tree fell.

A number of power outages stretched across the Willamette Valley, including in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Marion counties. According to Portland General Electric, only around 1,000 customers are still without power as of Sunday evening.