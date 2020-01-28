Student in custody after bringing gun to school in Sweet Home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen is facing criminal charges after allegedly bringing a gun to Sweet Home High School and informing friends he planned to shoot another student.

Sweet Home High School, Sweet Home Junior High School and the Boys and Girls Club all went into lockdown after police were informed of the situation. Responding officers were then able to locate the 15-year-old boy and detain him without incident.

Charges against the teen include possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Sweet Home Police Department.