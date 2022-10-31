PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Remote work doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon and now that many employees have the freedom to work wherever they want, new studies are showing that some cities are better for remote workers than others.

Some things to consider before moving somewhere while working remotely include a city’s internet speed, its earning potential, whether homes or apartments are large enough to offer adequate office space, and average rent and home sale prices.

A recent study from LawnStarter took all of these things and more into consideration when it compared the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. to determine which were the best for remote work.

It rated each city across 20 factors and calculated weighted scores for each city in each category. It then averaged the scores for each city across each category.

For example, when it came to scoring a city for workspace, the study examined the median home square footage compared to the average number of household occupants, co-working spaces per 100,000 residents, the number of homes with one or fewer occupants per room, and the median number of rooms per home.

After all factors were considered and scores were awarded, Portland came in 20th overall on the list of best cities for remote work.

The city didn’t top the charts in any category, but did rank ninth for workspace and 11th for connectivity.

Other Pacific Northwest cities that received scores include Seattle, which was ranked fifth; Bellevue, Wash., which was ranked 24th; Spokane, Wash., which was ranked 41st; and Boise, Idaho, which was ranked 50th.

Here are the 20 highest-ranked cities for remote work, according to LawnStarter:

Plano, TX Frisco, TX Tampa, FL Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Durham, NC Austin, TX Kansas City, MO Jacksonville, FL Charlotte, NC Raleigh, NC Houston, TX Nashville, TN Naperville, IL Dallas, TX San Antonio, TX El Paso, TX Fort Wayne, IN Carrollton, TX Portland, OR

LawnStarter has a full explanation of its methodology and list of factors it scored on its website.

LawnStarter is a startup company that focuses on making lawn care easy, affordable and reliable. The company conducts many surveys on cities around the U.S. For this study, it pulled data from sources such as ApartmentList, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Neighborhood Scout, Realtor.com, the U.S. Census Bureau, Verizon and Yelp.

