Study: Oregon 5th highest rate of homelessness in U.S.

Data shows nearly half the homeless population in Oregon is represented by adult males

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has the fifth-highest rate of homelessness in the United States, according to a new study from PsyDPrograms.org.

Data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that though Oregon is regarded as having one of the country’s worst homelessness problems, the state holds relatively low numbers of homelessness among women and children.

Of Oregon’s homeless population women represent 39% and children represent 16.7%. By contrast, Massachusetts’ homeless population is made up of 49.4% women and 39.8% children.

Transgender and non-conforming gender homeless persons represent only 0.8% of the total U.S. homeless population.

Washington D.C. has the highest homeless rate in the country with 924 per 100,000. The next closest is New York with 473.4 per 100,000. Part of Washington D.C.’s obstacle is that the nation’s capital is entirely composed of a city. Researchers said urban areas tend to have higher homelessness rates than rural or suburban environments. Thus, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama rank as having the lowest rates of homelessness in the country for the opposite reason: mostly rural populations.