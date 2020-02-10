Study: ‘Risky decision-making’ tied to young adults’ pot use

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Young adults who have a history of frequently using marijuana showed a greater tendency to demonstrate “risky decision-making,” according to a new study out of Oregon State University.

Participants in the study who identified as being regular users reportedly were more likely to chase big rewards and ignore losses compared with participants who said they do not use cannabis.

The behavior exhibited in the study suggests it may be difficult for a frequent cannabis user to abstain from future substance addiction.

“Individuals may continue to use cannabis because of its rewarding effects, but they may be insensitive to negative consequences that may occur as a result of cannabis use,” said OSU researcher Anita Cservenka. “Decision-making involves a number of different skills, like impulse control and cognitive flexibility, so some of these skills might be affected by prolonged substance use.”

The study was centered around a card simulation frequently used to measure decision-making in substance use studies. Sixty-five participants ranging from 18-years-old to 22 were used; 33 of whom were frequent marijuana users — people who admitted to using marijuana five times or more each week in the past year.

Participants began with a pot of $2,000 and got to choose cards from four decks, lettered A-D, which carry monetary gains and penalties. Cards may come with a reward of $50 or $100, but they may also carry “fees” of $50 to $1,250. The subjects were then informed that some decks were better than others, and were told to treat the money as real money. Researchers defined “advantageous” decks as ones associated with small rewards and small losses. The “disadvantageous” decks had the biggest rewards, but bigger losses.

Compared with the control group, marijuana users selected more cards from the decks that had large money earnings but also the potential for large losses, so they ended up with lower net scores on the task.

While overall marijuana consumption in Oregon has increased since becoming legalized in 2014, studies have shown a continuous decline in the perceived risk of regular usage over the past decade.

“What many people may not understand is that the type of cannabis people are using today may not be similar to the type of cannabis people used in the 1970s, when we saw similar rates of use,” Cservenka said.

“I caution against people thinking that cannabis has no negative effects or consequences to an individual because I just don’t think we have currently available information to be able to make those types of statements,” Cservenka said. “I think that individuals who may use cannabis should be aware that cannabis may be related to maladaptive decision-making.”

The full study was recently published in Addictive Behaviors Reports.