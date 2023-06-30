Here's how to get relief from the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The month of July typically brings some of the warmest temperatures of the year to Portland, but this upcoming week will surpass that norm by nearly 20 degrees.

Portland’s normal weather conditions for the month of July

Near record-breaking heat is likely by the Fourth of July and for the days that follow. Portland should typically see temperatures in the upper 70s for the first week of July. That won’t likely be the case afternoon temperatures skyrocket into the upper mid to upper 80s from July Fourth and fifth.

Near record-breaking heat possible by the Fourth of July in Portland

These hot temperatures fall during the Waterfront Blues Festival. Taking breaks from the heat will be essential for those who are sensitive to the extreme heat.

Above-normal temperatures expected for the first week of July in Portland

How to get relief from the heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes

Stay hydrated by drinking water before, during and after the time exposed to the heat

Protect your skin with a high-SPF sunscreen

Find relief from the heat under a shady area or indoors where air conditioning is available

Wear sunglasses and hats to block the harsh rays of the sun

Portland’s UV index will remain “very high” through the weekend and into next week. That’s due to the lack of cloud coverage and sunny skies.

Portland’s ‘very high’ UV index that starts this weekend and continues for much of next week

Sunburn will set in for those sensitive to the sun quickly, with a very high UV index.