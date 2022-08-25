PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The waning days of summer are upon us. Thursday is officially Portland’s last 8 p.m. sunset of the year.

The Northern Hemisphere is less than a month (28 days) away from the first day of fall, also known as the autumnal equinox. That’s when the Earth’s axis reaches one of two points during our yearly orbit around the sun where the Northern and Southern hemispheres both receive approximately 12 equal hours of day and night.

For the Northern Hemisphere, this marks the beginning of shorter days and longer nights. This will persist until the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox. Hurray for science!

Fortunately, there is still time to enjoy the summer sun. KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern shares that we are currently losing about three minutes of sunlight per day. So make these remaining few weeks of summer count, Portland.

Friday’s sunset is scheduled for 7:59 p.m. The first day of Fall is Sept. 22.