PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are on the rise as the summer season comes to an end late Friday night.

Sunny skies will help warm temperatures to average conditions Thursday afternoon in Portland. These warmer conditions will continue to build moving into the final day of summer, Friday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high with sunny and hazy conditions for Thursday, September 21, 2023

A bit of haze is likely as Oregon’s latest storm pulls out of the region. The low that brought rain and cooler conditions to the area Wednesday will track east. As it makes its exit, it will pull Canadian wildfire smoke into western Oregon and Washington on Thursday.

Canadian wildfire smoke works its way back into western Oregon and Washington Thursday, September 21, 2023

Another round of rain is possible as early as Saturday. The chance for rain only intensifies as the weekend moves forward. Wet and cooler weather will remain through the start of next week. That’s due to a deep trough developing to the west of Oregon and Washington.

Rain totals will likely be at the highest mounts we’ve seen since before the summer season.