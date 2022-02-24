PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A rally in support of Ukraine is being held at downtown Portland’s Salmon Springs Fountain after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

The “Support Ukraine, Stop Russian Aggression” rally is being held by the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Earlier, KOIN 6 spoke to Natasha Cherkez who has family in Ukraine. She said her mother immigrated her from Ukraine and her cousin, also named Natasha, lives in Kyiv.

She was understandably fearful and upset watching the Russian invasion live on TV Wednesday night.

The Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington held a “Support Ukraine, Stop Russian Aggression” rally at downtown Portland’s Salmon Springs Fountain after Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. February 24, 2022 (KOIN).

“Was horrible. I’ve been there twice. It was awful to see the bombs in the air and thinking, ‘oh my god, she lives near the tramway, are they going to head for those things first?’ She’s ill, she’s not well. And she’s alone. And I worry so about her. I feel helpless, I feel sad, I feel absolutely miserable,” Cherkez said.



She’s hopeful someone who speaks Russian fluently might be able to help her contact her cousin.

At the rally, some supporters held signs saying “Putin, hands off Ukraine”. Supporters also told KOIN 6 they were chanting “glory to heroes.”