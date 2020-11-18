Support your Portland restaurants with Thanksgiving-to-go

Several local businesses are looking to boost business this year by offering takeout Thanksgiving meals.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a long, difficult year. Cooking a large Thanksgiving meal for your household might be the last thing you feel like doing.

Lucky for you, many restaurants in Portland and the surrounding area are offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners this year.

Jim Rice, owner of The Fields Bar & Grill, told KOIN 6 News his restaurant will offer special Thanksgiving meals to-go on on Turkey Day. He’s hoping it will boost business a bit during the statewide freeze Gov. Kate Brown ordered. For most of the state, the freeze will last from Nov. 18 – Dec. 2. In the Portland metro area and other areas considered COVID-19 “hotspots,” it will last four weeks, starting Nov. 18.

The freeze restricts bars and restaurants to takeout only.

“So many restaurants right now are struggling… As you start thinking about all the restaurants in the area, if they are providing to-go orders for Thanksgiving, to help support them because that might be the only way they make rent this month,” Rice said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest COVID-19 rules also eliminate indoor services at restaurants and bars throughout the state.

If you’re looking to avoid cooking, ordering food to-go won’t just help you this year; it will help local restaurants as well.

Here are some options:

Nicholas Restaurant – Switch it up a bit this year with a Lebanese twist on Thanksgiving dinner. Nicholas Restaurant has a Thanksgiving takeout menu. It will feature lamb and chicken kebabs, rice, humus, and pita bread – to name a few things.

2. The Fields Bar & Grill – Order a more traditional meal from The Fields Bar & Grill. They’re asking people to call or email ahead to reserve their dinner.

3. Le Pigeon – If wine is a priority for your meal, Le Pigeon is offering a Thanksgiving Sipper 6-pack. It’s designed to be the perfect combination of wines to drink while cooking, eating dinner, and even eating leftovers.

4. Tabor Tavern – Again, if it’s a traditional meal your craving, traditional is what you’re going to get if you order from Tabor Tavern. Their meal includes things like smoked sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, and maple glazed carrots.

5. Papa Haydn is accepting orders for its Thanksgiving takeout meals through Friday, Nov. 20. In additional to traditional dishes, the meal includes chanterelle gravy, brown butter and sage mashed potatoes, and maple gingerbread cake.

7. Laughing Planet is offering both turkey and tempeh options for Thanksgiving this year. That’s right, no need for the vegetarian family members to feel excluded this year. A bonus? The meal comes with a a 32-ounce tub of chocolate chip cookie dough.

8. Huber’s, famous for their turkey and ham dinners, is offering plates to-go. Watch out, this photo of their whole-roasted turkey will make you hungry.

9. Screen Door Restaurant – Step aside, chicken and waffles. There’s a new bird in the house around Thanksgiving time. The Screen Door, known for its Southern cooking, will be offering a takeout meal for the holiday.

10. Portland City Grill – Forget the canned cranberries this year, Portland City Grill offers a cranberry and orange compote with their meal.

11. Holy Trinity Barbecue – If you’ve put your grill away for the season, Holy Trinity Barbecue has you covered. They’re offering turkey breasts and briskets to-go.

12. Yonder says, “It’s all about the food!” While the restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving day, customers can pick up their meals on Wednesday, the day before.

13. Multnomah Whiskey Library – Although they’re dedicated to spirits and cocktails, Multnomah Whiskey Library isn’t messing around when it comes to Thanksgiving Dinner. If you cover the turkey, they’ll supply the sides and dessert.

14. Elephants Delicatessen is offering an alternative to turkey this year. Customers can order their meal with Applewood-smoked ham with pineapple-bourbon sauce. Both meat options come with favorite Thanksgiving sides.