PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitality industry workers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Now you can sip and support to help them recover.

“Mana for a Cause” is a giveback charitable program created by Teremana, a tequila brand co-owned by actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

AM Extra was joined by Jeffrey Mogenthaler, an award-winning bartender and author, to talk about the initiative and to share some holiday drink recipes.

Sherry Eggnog

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Añejo

2 Large Eggs

3 oz Superfine or Baker’s Sugar

2 1/2 oz Amontillado sherry

6 oz Whole Milk

4 oz Heavy Cream

Instructions: Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a mug. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. Serves two.

Teremana Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Teremana Añejo

1 1/3 cups Half & Half

1/4 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1/4 cup Granulated Sugar

1/4 tsp Salt

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse

Instructions: In a small saucepan, combine half and half, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, and vanilla on medium-low heat, stirring constantly until combined. Pour into a warm coffee mug and add Teremana and green Chartreuse. Top with lightly whipped cream. Serves two.