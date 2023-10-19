PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitality industry workers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Now you can sip and support to help them recover.
“Mana for a Cause” is a giveback charitable program created by Teremana, a tequila brand co-owned by actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
AM Extra was joined by Jeffrey Mogenthaler, an award-winning bartender and author, to talk about the initiative and to share some holiday drink recipes.
Sherry Eggnog
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Añejo
- 2 Large Eggs
- 3 oz Superfine or Baker’s Sugar
- 2 1/2 oz Amontillado sherry
- 6 oz Whole Milk
- 4 oz Heavy Cream
Instructions: Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a mug. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. Serves two.
Teremana Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Teremana Añejo
- 1 1/3 cups Half & Half
- 1/4 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1/4 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse
Instructions: In a small saucepan, combine half and half, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, and vanilla on medium-low heat, stirring constantly until combined. Pour into a warm coffee mug and add Teremana and green Chartreuse. Top with lightly whipped cream. Serves two.