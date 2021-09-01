Surveillance video shows Vancouver storage facility burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Security video from a Vancouver storage facility shows several burglaries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said these burglaries led to an investigation assigned to Sgt. Jeremy Brown.

On July 23, Brown was shot and killed while doing while doing surveillance at the point apartments in east Vancouver.

The 15-year-law-enforcement veteran left behind his wife and five children. Abran Raya Leon and Guillermo Raya are both charged with second degree murder charges. Misty Raya is facing multiple burglary charges.