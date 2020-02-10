Survey: Oregon has most sex offenders per capita in U.S.

There are about 750 sex offenders per 100,000 people in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has more sex offender residents per capita than any other state in the country, according to a new survey by safehome.org.

Data showed that for every 100,000 people living in the state, roughly 750 of them are sex offenders. By contrast, the national average is about 231 per 10,000.

The home security research company weighed federal crime data and other related statistics to rank states accordingly.

Though Oregon has the most sex offenders per capita, Texas, California and New York represent more than a quarter of the estimated 752,000 offenders nationwide.

When grouped by region, the west coast dwarfs the east coast at 312 per capita versus 155 respectively.

