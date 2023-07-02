PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The suspect wanted for the brutal and allegedly unprovoked beating of LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner Darell Preston was arrested on July 2 and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree assault, authorities announced.

The attack against the Black business owner occurred outside of a food cart pod near the intersection of Foster Road and Bush Street in Southeast Portland on June 15.

The Portland Police Bureau states that two East Precinct officers were assisting Portland Fire & Rescue with traffic control on Division Street in Southeast Portland at 7:35 a.m. on Sunday when the officers saw the suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Warren, walking by.

Assault suspect Daniel Warren. (PPB)

LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner Darell Preston recovers from injuries suffered from an allegedly random attack that occurred in Portland on June 15. (The Preston family)

“They stopped and arrested him,” PPB announced in a press release.

PPB said that it received numerous tips about Warren’s whereabouts after it listed him as a primary suspect in the case on June 29. However, none of these tips resulted in his arrest.

“Still, PPB is grateful to the community members who looked for Warren and called in tips,” PPB said. “PPB also thanks the news media for sharing this information in an effort to help locate the suspect. The arrest of Warren is not the end of the work. Major Crimes Unit Detectives are still actively investigating and still want to hear from anyone with information about the assault on June 15.”

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to email PPB’s Major Crimes Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-157872.

While PPB previously stated that it is investigating the assault as a bias crime, Warren has not formally been charged with any bias crimes at this time. Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, an attorney for Preston family, told KOIN 6 News that, following Warren’s arrest, Darell Preston will return to work for the first time since the attack.

“The Preston Family is relieved the attacker has been taken into custody,” Montgomery said. “The community is eager for him to be brought to justice. With this news, Darell will be returning to work for the first time today and LoRell’s Chicken Shack will be open this afternoon.”