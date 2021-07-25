Suspect arrested in killing of Clark Co deputy

The man is one of three suspects arrested in the death of the deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Guillermo O. Raya was arrested in Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department.

Raya is one of three suspects in the killing of the deputy. The other suspects, Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and 35-year-old Misty M. Raya, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after an extensive search.

Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department — the lead agency on the investigation — said they were arrested initially on unrelated felony warrants.

Police say details on the arrest are not available.

Raya will be extradited to Clark County to face charges related to the shooting of Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeremy Brown, said VPD.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.