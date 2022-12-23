Kathryn Muhlbach was found deceased at Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Muhlbach’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend earlier this month was arrested Friday, authorities say.

Jose Caraballo, 43, was arrested in Southern Oregon for second-degree murder (domestic violence). Portland police say they were notified of the arrest at 2 p.m.

Caraballo was booked in the Jackson County Jail and will be transferred to Multnomah County at a later time.

Caraballo was wanted for the death of Kathryn Muhlbach, whose body was discovered in Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 9.