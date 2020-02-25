Suspect injured near Umapine in officer-involved shooting

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy and Milton Freewater Police Officer have been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting.

Officers were called to a home near Umapine Monday night around 11:45 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. An unidentified suspect was outside armed with an unknown weapon. The suspect’s actions led officers to use force in order to defuse the situation, according to officials.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Oregon State Police has been tapped to lead the investigation with assistance from the Pendleton Police Department and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.