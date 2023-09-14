Details of the incident have yet to be released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A driver suspected of stealing a car is dead after officers shot them Thursday morning in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police.

Police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle after they spotted it in Coburg, Ore. around 9:10 a.m. However, police say the driver in the car sped away.

A short time later, officers say they found the vehicle again at an apartment complex at 599 Coburg Road. Details of the incident have yet to be released, but OSP says “at least one law enforcement officer discharged their duty weapon.”

The person in the car was transported from the scene in an ambulance, but later declared deceased. Their identity has yet to be shared with the public.

At least one officer on scene received non-life threatening injuries, and all the involved officers have been placed on traumatic event leave. An investigation is ongoing.

