VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An SUV carrying 10 teenagers spun off the road and rolled down an embankment on Thursday afternoon, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

The vehicle came to rest on the shore of Salmon Creek under the I-5 bridge. The accident took place near 117th Street in Salmon Creek around 1 p.m.

Witnesses say the vehicle was being driven erratically and going at least 70 mph. All 10 occupants of the vehicle reportedly go to Brush Prairie High School.

All passengers survived, but at least six of the 10 teenagers were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities said that it’s a miracle that no one was killed in this crash, and they caution young drivers to drive responsibly. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck and charges in this incident are possible.

An SUV with 10 teenagers crashed on 117th Street in Salmon Creek, rolling down an embankment on May 19, 2022. At least seven of the passengers were injured. (Clark Co. Fire District 6)

