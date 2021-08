PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers will have to take a detour or plan ahead as Southwest Naito Parkway closes for some time this week.

On Monday and Tuesday night, Southwest Naito Parkway will be closed from Columbia Street South. That includes access to the South Waterfront from downtown Portland.

Traffic from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street will be detoured either to First Avenue or Fourth Avenue. Crews need to finish up paving work during these two nights.