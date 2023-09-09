The Vaux's Swifts will flock to the chimney through September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They’re back! Portland’s annual Swift Watch has already kicked off with experts saying the birds have gathered in larger numbers than typically expected at this time of the year.

Throughout September, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts flock to the chimney at Northwest Portland’s Chapman Elementary School to roost for the night.

The best time to see the birds is about an hour before sunset, so every night, locals flock to the school to watch – often in groups of more than 2,000, according to the Portland Audubon.

After arriving in Oregon in late April each year, the swifts begin migrating back to Central America in late summer or beginning of fall.

The birds are creatures of habit: The school is one of the largest-known roosting sites for the birds, and has been since the ’80s. Portland Audubon Assistant Director of Statewide Conservation Joe Liebezeit said swifts previously roosted in hollowed-out trees, but made the switch to human-made structures due to logging.

Those with questions about Vaux’s Swifts or the Swift Watch program can contact the Portland Audubon at swiftwatchpdx@gmail.com or visit their website.

Enjoy watching them take flight!