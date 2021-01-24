Tacoma police officer drives over pedestrian

Tacoma Police and other law enforcement vehicles are shown near the site of a car crash Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in downtown Tacoma, Wash. At least one person was injured when a police car plowed through a crowd of people Saturday night who were watching a downtown street race, the Tacoma News-Tribune reported. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation into the officer's actions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police officer in Tacoma, Wash. drove his patrol vehicle over a person while attempting to escape Saturday night, the police department said. The incident was caught on camera and posted to social media.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to reports of cars and people blocking the intersection of South Ninth and Pacific Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. Drivers were reportedly doing burnouts and doughnuts with their vehicles.

KIRO 7, a CBS affiliate, reports that when police arrived at the scene, they found a crowd of about 100 people. Officers began clearing the crowd out of the intersection.

At some point, an officer in a patrol SUV was surrounded by people. Police said they were banging on the doors and windows of the vehicle in a threatening way.

Police said the officer turned on the vehicle’s lights and siren. He tried backing up, but couldn’t because of the crowd. The officer then accelerated forward, injuring at least two people. Police said the officer was trying to escape an unsafe situation.

When the officer got to a safe location, he called for medics.

A man was taken to the hospital and a second person was later treated at the hospital with injuries that resulted from the incident, the Associated Press reports.

The Tacoma Police Department has turned the investigation over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.