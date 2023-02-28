PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 Mobile World Congress kicked off in Barcelona on Tuesday, featuring the latest innovations in laptops and augmented reality.

The event, with thousands of tech companies in attendance, featured Lenovo’s latest laptop with a rollable screen — which can expand from 12.7 inches to 15.5 inches, according to tech expert Greg Nibler.

The congress also discussed Xiaomi’s augmented reality glasses which overlays digital imagery over real life imagery and works wirelessly with a phone, Nibler said. The company claims these are the most compact augmented reality glasses created.

