PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Artificial intelligence now has a face thanks to a company using deepfake technology to allow conversations with AI through a platform called Bubbles.

“When ChatGPT really took off — we know we are familiar with AI, we use it for transcription — so we figured, why not give ChatGPT a face? So, we developed the technology to be able to speak and get a response back as if you were talking to a human face-to-face,” said Bubbles Founder Tom Medema.

Medema says AI will be beneficial for workplaces in the future to help offload some tasks and provide human-like interaction.

“I think AI will be very important in future work,” Medema said. “Imagine having your own personal assistant and each of your colleagues having their own personal assistants. Imagine not having to join every live meeting going forward because your personal assistant can sit in for you, report back to you.”

“We as humans are more used to more transactional interfaces where you use a screen, you type something in, and you get a response. And so, I think we’re getting used to a more human way of interacting with machines. That might sound a little scary, but it can also be very comforting,” Medema said,

The Bubbles founder explained, “imagine having, for example, someone you can always talk to, or a therapist, or a co-worker who’s always available for you. So, what we’re trying to do with Bubbles is really allow our users, but also the rest of the world, to see what that might look like.”

AM Extra also had a chance to talk to Bubbles. Watch the video above to see the conversation.