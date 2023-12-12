PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new security robot is on patrol outside U.S. Bancorp Tower — known locally as Big Pink.

Unico Properties LLC, the owners of Portland’s second-tallest building, deployed the 5-foot-5-inch, 420-pound autonomous security guard to watch over the perimeter of the tower’s parking garage in early December. Nicknamed “Rob,” the Knightscope, Inc. security robot offers continuous, 4K, 360-degree video surveillance, thermal imaging, a two-way intercom between citizens and the building’s security officers and license plate recognition technology.

Unico Properties Director of Real Estate Services Keren Eichen said in a press release that the robot is “fun” to interact with and is encouraging people to visit the building and take a selfie with the surveillance machine.

“Big Pink is immensely safe,” Eichen said. “Adding Rob to our security team augments our security platform with the next generation in surveillance and security, and as a result, it should bring additional peace of mind to our tenants and all who visit the building. But Rob is also fun, interactive, and cute. Come take a selfie with Rob and add some joy to your day.”

The new security robot stationed outside Big Pink. (Photos courtesy of Unico Properties)





Unico Properties said that the robot is the company’s latest effort to modernize Big Pink’s security system. In addition to the robot, the tower has more than 200 cameras positioned around the building. According to Knightscope Inc., robots like Rob can significantly decrease crime and increase the number of arrests made in an area.

“U.S. Bancorp Tower is a best-in-class building and it’s our goal to always provide our tenants with a security program that reflects that,” Eichen said. “We’ve been making continued investments in technology at Big Pink since 2018 to bring world-class innovation, safety, and security to this trophy asset. Incorporating Rob bolsters our security platform and supports our highly trained security operation by further reducing and deterring activity around the exterior of Big Pink.”