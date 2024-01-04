The Department of Commerce's tentative plan with Microchip Technology Inc. would boost U.S. manufacturing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A whopping $72 million could be coming to an Oregon semiconductor facility that produces the microcontroller units used in the automotive, aerospace, consumer and defense industries.

Early on Thursday, the Biden Administration confirmed that the U.S. Department of Commerce and manufacturing company Microchip Technology Inc. reached a preliminary deal that would allocate $162 million toward boosting semiconductor production in the country.

According to the Department of Commerce, Microchip’s products are “critical components” of airplanes, vehicles, washing machines, cell phones and other devices. But during the pandemic, the agency said a shortage of microcontrollers led to a dip in gross domestic product and hindered the global supply chain.

Then in August 2022, the government passed the CHIPS and Science Act that set out to “strengthen American manufacturing, supply chains, and national security, and invest in research and development, science and technology.”

That act is the driving force behind DOC’s tentative deal with Microchip, which could see an expanded fabrication facility in Oregon if the grant is finalized.

The company’s Gresham campus currently features two “clean rooms” for manufacturing, one at 124,000 square feet and the other at 77,000 square feet. But officials project that the new grant money could help Microchip produce almost triple the amount of semiconductors.

The remaining funding would go toward a company facility in Colorado Springs, Colo. Officials estimate the award would create 700 construction and manufacturing jobs across both states.

“Microchip’s fabs in Colorado and Oregon, among others, perform specialized manufacturing as well as additional reliability and safety qualification for products designed for such mission-critical markets,” company President and CEO Ganesh Moorthy said in a statement.

Laurie Locascio, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology, added that the proposed investment would help keep domestic factories and their chip supplies running.