PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Starting Tuesday, gaming fans can go head-to-head against Sony’s new artificial intelligence in the new “Gran Turismo 7″ racing game on the Play Station 5.

Sony trained its AI, GT Sophy, to race against humans and has beat some of the best gamers in the world, according to tech expert Greg Nibler.

The NBA App is also changing its interactive experience — giving fans the opportunity to digitally overlay themselves as an NBA player in a real NBA game using a 3-D scanning feature, Nibler said.

In other tech headlines, The Verge is reporting Sonos’ new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers that create a 360-degree audio experience. Nibler said Sonos hasn’t officially announced the speakers’ launch but said they are anticipated for release in March starting in the $250 price range.

Watch the video above to learn more.