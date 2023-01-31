PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From a sneak peek of the latest smartphones and artificial intelligence to “liquid” robots, technology expert Greg Nibler joined KOIN 6 News’ AM Extra to share the latest tech headlines.

Samsung previewed it’s Galaxy “Unpacked” event where they will unveil new laptops and a line of S-23 smartphones — with a focus on camera innovations, including night photography upgrades.

Nibler also highlighted the latest in artificial intelligence with Google’s MusicLM AI tool that can produce original music based off of keywords typed by the user.

In other tech news, Carnegie Mellon University partnered with a Chinese university to create a “liquid” robot that can melt down and return to its original shape.

Watch the video above to learn more.