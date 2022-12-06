PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From Tesla semi-trucks and artificial intelligence chatbots, to gaming pods, tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to talk about the latest in tech headlines.

With plans to roll out their electric semis in 2023, Tesla claims the trucks can travel 500 miles on a single charge with an approximate 81,000-pound cargo load. Nibler said these trucks are more cost-efficient per mile than semis now however, they’re facing competition from biodiesel and hydrogen fuel truck companies.

“It could change up the entire industry,” Nibler said.

Planning to go into full production in 2023, Tesla owner Elon Musk claims the company can manufacture 50,000 trucks in 2023.

In AI news, a new chat bot, ChatGPT, offers users human-like conversations and can write poems and journalistic articles, according to Nibler.

In the gaming world, a fully immersive gaming pod, Orb X by Cooling Master, created a gaming pod users can sit in. The all-encompassing dome features surround sound, charging stations, an ergonomic chair and can double as a workstation, according to Cooling Master.