PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From recent tech innovations in the virtual reality world to moon dust and household robots, tech expert Greg Nibler is sharing the latest tech headlines.

Bigscreen Beyond has created a solution to clunky VR headsets with what they claims is the world’s smallest VR headset, weighing in at 4.5 ounces, Nibler explained. Consumers also have the option to custom 3D print the face mask.

Nibler also highlighted Blue Origin’s latest project, creating solar cells from simulated Moon rock and dust along with Kachaka’s Roomba-like robot with 3D sensors that can move furniture in a house.

Watch the video above to learn more.