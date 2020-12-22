Wyden speaks out on apparent Russia cyber attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cyber attack against U.S. federal agencies was substantial and the federal government does not know the extent of the damage, Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said Tuesday.

Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, starting earlier this year. The hacks were revealed days after U.S. officials warned cyber actors linked to Russia’s government were using vulnerabilities to target sensitive information.

Wyden, a Democrat, is a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The Treasury Department is especially important because they are the agency that oversees tax policy and a whole host of areas that are important to Oregonians and millions of Americans,” Wyden explained to KOIN 6 News.

Wyden said he’s getting briefs on whether or not these attacks came from Russia, and said President Donald Trump was warned earlier by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that these attacks were coming from Russia.

He also said it’s “ironic” to see the government fall victim tot he attack after some officials lobbied for more encryption backdoors in nationally-used software.