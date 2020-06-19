Teen to skateboard down Oregon coast to raise money for families in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fourteen-year-old Ava Chandler is getting ready to skate down the Oregon coast to raise funds for families affected by COVID-19.

Chandler plans to ride 345 miles in six days, traveling from Astoria to Brookings, on her electric skateboard. The goal: Raise $25,000 for the Oregon Food Bank.

“It’s just that you really realize the different situations people can be in, whether that’s getting laid off from their job,” Chandler said. “They can’t put food on the table, so I really wanted to play my part and say, ‘Hey, I want to get money for you guys.'”

Chandler says she had been through a similar situation when her dad got laid off a few years ago. Now in a place able to give back, she’s doing her part to make every mile and every dollar count.

“The initial conversation was, ‘Dad. Do me a favor. Just stop and don’t shoot me down’ and she goes ‘just listen,’ and so then the idea came pouring out,” Ava’s father, David Chandler said. “It’s just more about like okay this is what you want to do, and it’s always about encouragement, and we’ll figure out a way to make it happen.”

It wasn’t too long after that support started pouring in from companies, such as Dutch Bros. Coffee, Evolve Skateboards and ROAMERICA, wanting to sponsor Chandler’s journey.

“When we started talking to all these people– entrepreneurs, companies– I then realized, ‘Wow. We are doing this. This is happening,” Chandler said.

Going the extra mile to make a difference, Chandler hopes that her efforts will go a long way.

“It doesn’t matter what state you’re in or how the world– is just what’s happening– you just want to do your part. I’m just glad I can help,” Chandler added.

She will begin riding in Astoria this Saturday. To donate and follow Chandler’s coast-to-coast journey visit www.coastingforcovid.com.