PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures aren’t expected to get above 45 degrees in the Portland area anytime soon. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the weather will remain frigid and dry into next week.

“Our pattern turns frigid and dry this week,” Bayern said. “There’s little to no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days as high pressure takes hold. We’ll see temps take a nosedive by Friday with daytime highs down in the mid-upper 30s.”

The National Weather Service predicts that daily lows will hover in the low 30s through Thursday before sinking into the 20s by Friday night.

Cold, easterly winds are also forecast to move into the area by Wednesday. Blustery conditions are expected to linger into Friday.