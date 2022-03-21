PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been 170 days since Portland has felt a 70-degree temperature (October 2, 2021).

On Tuesday in the Portland metro area, we have an early spring surprise coming to our weather forecast: the possibility of a 70-degree day.

Temperatures have been hovering around the 50s this month. There have been a few days that we have made our way into the lower 60s too. It is slightly earlier than our average, but it sure seems like we are just about ready to burst at the seams, opening the door up for some 70-degree weather this year. The average first 70-degree day happens to occur on April 2. That is based on the last 30-years in Portland at the airport. It’s possible that we have a 20-degree boost from Monday’s high to Tuesday’s high this week. That is the type of change that is noticeable, right out the gate.

We won’t be discussing 80-degree or 90-degree weather for some time, but if you’re curious, you can find a graphic in the slideshow below. We are still counting on more 70-degree days in the forecast before we take the jump to the next tier.

WHAT’S GOING ON?

A massive ridge pushing out the clouds and rain tonight. That should form over the top of the Pacific Northwest (PNW) by afternoon Tuesday. The weather pattern graphic in the slideshow below will represent that outlook. This is going to pull in some warmer air, also turning the wind more offshore around the valley. That mechanism tends to help warm up the surface in the valley due to the air cascading down the mountains. The combination of this event should help create a warm spring day, topping off near 70 degrees. It is going to be a large ridge that doesn’t hang around very long. The recent Portland temperatures have barely hit 60 degrees over the last 10 days. Temperatures mainly swinging back and forth between the lower 50s and upper 50s. That is typical for this time of the year, even with the normal high in the upper 50s now. The warmest day this month so far has been 62 degrees. We have also had multiple 40-degree days this month, due to gloomy and rainy weather.

If you check out the temperature trend for the remainder of the week (slideshow), you will see that the temperatures then rebound back to the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday and beyond. The extended forecast can change, but it does seem like we stay near or below average as we wrap up the month. We will have to keep an eye out for the last few days of March to see if we can bring in some more heat. The mighty, but short-lived ridge, will shift east as early as Wednesday. That will take our early spring treat back to the cupboard for a little while.

Pick out the temperature in your community in the graphic below. You can give or take a few degrees based on your location to the nearest city below. Temperatures in the valley to jump to the upper 60s by the afternoon. Most locations warming to the 60s today. For those of you that are checking this out from the northwest Oregon coast, you may be slightly cooler. Highs are projected in the upper 50s for Astoria by the afternoon. If you feel like taking a trip south on Highway 101, you will find the warmest temperatures of the day.

Highs today may be suppressed to the 50s for portions of central and eastern Oregon.