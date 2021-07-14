Testing complete for KOIN 6’s main transmitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Testing is complete for KOIN 6’s main transmitter and it is almost back to full service.

KOIN 6 Chief of Engineering Rick Brown said the switch from the backup transmitter to the main transmitter will happen after the repair crew is off the tower Wednesday evening, but will have to switch to the backup at 8 a.m. the following morning.

This will repeat again Thursday night and Friday morning until all tower work is completed by Friday afternoon.

We apologize for any inconvenience.