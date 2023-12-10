(NEXSTAR) — Throughout the U.S., the median household income is around $75,000, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year survey.

Your income can, of course, vary due to several factors, such as where you live, your gender, and the field you’re in. Your highest level of educational attainment can also be impactful.

Among American workers who have only a high school diploma or equivalent, the median income is less than $37,000, according to data the Census released Thursday, which was based on their widespread community survey. Those who have a bachelor’s degree, however, report a median income of about $74,000.

Some fields will, on average, pay you much more than that.

Nationally, it’s those with a degree in engineering that have the highest reported median income. Americans between the ages of 25 and 64 with a degree in that field earn about $111,600, Census data shows. (This data is based only on the person’s first major, not necessarily whether they’re working in that field.)

There are other well-paying fields. Here are the five bachelor’s degrees that produce the highest median income, based on the Census data:

Engineering: $111,600 Computers, mathematics, and statistics: $100,000 Physical and related sciences: $85,700 Business: $80,100 Social sciences: $79,300

Here in Oregon, the median income for a bachelor’s degree holder is $71,763, slightly below the national rate. Those with degrees in engineering, however, earn well above the national median at slightly more than $114,000. Oregon’s five highest-paying bachelor’s degrees are:

Engineering: $114,000 Computers, mathematics, and statistics: $99,400 Physical and related sciences: $86,700 Science and engineering-related fields: $81,500 Business: $79,100

There are, however, some fields that pay even less than the national median. The five lowest-paying bachelor’s degrees in Oregon are:

Visual and performing arts: $49,700 Psychology: $56,700 Literature and langages: $59,000 Education: $59,000 Liberal arts and history: $62,000

Omitted from the list is an “other” category for those with degrees that do not fall in the 14 categories used by the Census. The median income among these Oregon residents is $59,800.

Oregon’s lowest-paying bachelor’s degrees aren’t far off from the national trend. According to the Census Bureau, the bachelor’s degrees with the lowest median income in the U.S. are:

Visual and performing arts: $55,000 Education: $57,900 Psychology: $61,600 Multidisciplinary studies: $63,000 Literature and langages: $64,600

Omitted was the “other” category, which covers degrees that don’t otherwise fall in the 14 categories the Census uses, where the median income was $61,800.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018-2022 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that if you have any of the above degrees, you’re also facing student debt. Nationally, student debt has reached more than $1.7 trillion. Those living along the East Coast have the most debt, according to a recent review of data from the Department of Education.

Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.