Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart.

Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The show, which is in its 42nd season, focuses on finding the best local food spots around the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of their food destinations Fieri visited in his show.

According to Mashed, the best spot in Oregon is Fisherman’s Market in Eugene.

Open since 1988, the restaurant is known for its fresh-off-the-boat seafood. Eugene isn’t exactly a coastal town, but Fisherman’s Market is run by Ryan Rogers, a man who works as an Alaskan commercial fisherman in the summers. He sources most of the fish they sell from just off the Oregon coast, a short drive away.

The crab is so fresh you’ll see them still alive when you walk into the restaurant. Fisherman’s Market says it’s the only “live Dungeness crab restaurant” in town. They cook it up fresh to order in a massive pot outside.

“That’s the freshest experience you can get,” Fieri said when he visited.

He tasted the Dungeness crab dinner, which comes with coleslaw and melted butter for dipping.

“That’s outrageous. Without question the most seafood-flavored crab really I think has to be the Dungeness crab,” Fieri said.

He also tried the Cajun crawfish pie, topped with a dollop of sour cream. In signature Fieri style, he said, “This is crazy man,” as he continued to scoop bites into his mouth.

Fieri isn’t the only one who left the restaurant impressed. The owners said the mayor of Flavortown’s visit was “one of the big highlights of their careers.”