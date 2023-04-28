PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s rivers and lakes are still too cold for a swim this time of year. Luckily, the Portland area has a generous number of pools and water parks that will be open during this weekend’s heat.

To help you stay cool this weekend, KOIN 6 News has provided a list of some of the area’s best public pools and water parks.

Wings & Waves Waterpark: 460 Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville

Located an hour southwest of Portland, the Wings and Waves waterpark offers four towering water slides, a wave pool and play areas for younger swimmers. See the Wings and Waves website for hours and pricing.

Mt. Scott Indoor Pool: 5530 72nd Ave., Portland

The Mt. Scott Indoor Pool operated by Portland Parks and Recreation is open daily for family swim, open swim, and lap and fitness swimming. Click here for a list of hours.

Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center: 953 SE Maple St., Hillsboro, OR 97123

Thirty minutes east of Portland, the Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center offers a water slide, diving boards and a warmer pool for children. Click the following links for hours and pricing.

North Clackamas Aquatic Park: 7300 SE Harmony Rd., Milwaukie

The North Clackamas Aquatic Park is a short 15-minute drive from Portland. The park has a wave pool, slides and kiddie pool. Click the links for specific hours and pricing.

Great Wolf Lodge: 20500 Old Hwy 99, Centralia, Wash.

Those willing to drive more than an hour north to Grand Mound, Washington will be treated to one of the largest indoor water parks in the Pacific Northwest. The water park offers a wave pool, hot springs, an obstacle course, in-pool basketball, a swirling, 6-story water slide, among others, a water fort and more. Water park passes can be purchased separately and no resort stays are required. Prices and hours can be found here.

