PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might see some famous faces around Portland this weekend as Hollywood celebs, authors, voice actors and comic creators funnel into town for the Portland Fan Expo.

The event will be held at the Oregon Convention Center on Feb. 17, 18 and 19, and will feature notable stars, including real-life space traveler William Shatner and “Back to the Future” cast members Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, who will gather for a special event at the center’s main stage.

“Great Scott!” the event page reads. “We’ve gone ‘Back to the Future’ to bring an amazing cast reunion to Portland.’

File photo of William Shatner. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

The full list of the celebrities in Portland this weekend:

Michael J Fox : “Back to the Future” (Friday and Saturday)

: “Back to the Future” (Friday and Saturday) Christopher Lloyd : “Back to the Future” (Friday and Saturday)

: “Back to the Future” (Friday and Saturday) Director Sam Raimi : (Saturday and Sunday)

: (Saturday and Sunday) Bruce Campbell : “Evil Dead” (Saturday, Sunday)

: “Evil Dead” (Saturday, Sunday) William Shatner : “Star Trek” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Star Trek” (Friday, Saturday) Ming-Na Wen : “The Mandalorian” (Saturday)

: “The Mandalorian” (Saturday) Katee Sackhoff : “The Mandalorian” (Friday, Saturday)

: “The Mandalorian” (Friday, Saturday) Anthony Daniels : “Star Wars” (Friday and Saturday)

: “Star Wars” (Friday and Saturday) Carl Weathers : “Rocky,” the Mandalorian,” “Happy Gilmore” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Rocky,” the Mandalorian,” “Happy Gilmore” (Friday, Saturday) Ron Perlman : “Hellboy,” “Sons of Anarchy” (Saturday)

: “Hellboy,” “Sons of Anarchy” (Saturday) Matthew Lewis: “Harry Potter” (Saturday)

Anson Mount : “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Friday, Saturday) Ethan Peck: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Friday, Saturday)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Friday, Saturday) Gates McFadden : “Star Trek” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Star Trek” (Friday, Saturday) Jonathan Frakes : “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Friday, Saturday) Brent Spiner : “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Friday, Saturday) Lea Thompson : “Back to the Future” (Saturday)

: “Back to the Future” (Saturday) Tom Wilson: “Back to the Future” (Friday and Saturday)

“Back to the Future” (Friday and Saturday) “Bubbles” Mike Smith : “Trailer Park Boys” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: “Trailer Park Boys” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) “Ricky” Robb Wells : “Trailer Park Boys” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: “Trailer Park Boys” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) “ Julian” John Paul Tremblay : “Trailer Park Boys” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: “Trailer Park Boys” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Dante Basco : “Hook” (Friday, Saturday)

: “Hook” (Friday, Saturday) Oscar Nuñez : “The Office” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: “The Office” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Kate Flannery : “The Office” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: “The Office” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Leslie David Baker : “The Office” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: “The Office” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Nathan Fillion (“Firefly”) was also scheduled to attend the event but has canceled

Special Mention: Voice actor Billy West

Legendary American voice actor Billy West, known for voicing characters like Doug, Ren and Stimpy, Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg, Zapp Brannigan, Bugs Bunny and many, many more, will be in attendance on Saturday and Sunday.