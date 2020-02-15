The Defense of Jeremy Christian

News

KOIN Digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert breaks down the third week of testimony

by: Hannah Ray Lambert

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — After two weeks dominated by prosecution witnesses, gruesome video of the MAX attack and painful testimony from survivors, Jeremy Christian’s defense team took center stage this week.

KOIN Digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert has been in the courtroom for every day of testimony in the trial. She joins KOIN Podcast Network host Ian Costello to break down the defense strategy, why Christian won’t be taking the stand and what we can all expect to see when the case goes to the jury early next week.

Listen to the podcast below or download it and listen on-demand from iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget