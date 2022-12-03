(NEXSTAR) – The older you get, the more exciting a shiny new package of toilet paper becomes.

Toilet paper — along with socks, streaming subscriptions and brand-new sheets — are just some of the “underrated” gifts that Reddit users are excited to receive on Christmas Day, according to a recent thread that appeared on the platform this week.

The creator of the thread posed a simple question: “What is the most underrated Christmas gift?” In the days that followed, thousands of commenters shared their thoughts. Some of the most popular responses, perhaps surprisingly, were from folks who claimed they loved nothing better than (seemingly) boring household staples.

“One time at work, we were doing this white elephant thing. … The plan was to buy goofy, funny things, like the non-risqué stuff you see at Spencer’s or something,” one user recalled. “When I opened mine, it was a 124-pack of toilet paper. Everybody laughed and thought it was funny, but I’ve never even come close to receiving a gift as amazing as that.”

Another user claimed she looks forward to her mother’s annual “care package” of “toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent and trash bags” from a big-box retailer.

“I look forward to that … every year,” she wrote in the popular response. “I don’t have to worry about buying that stuff for a couple months.”

Other upvoted ideas were just as practical. Sheets, towels and new windshield-wiper blades were popular responses, the latter of which prompted one user to write, “Stop pretending they’re ‘fine.’ You can’t f—ing see!”

Several users also claimed their grandmothers, specifically, would pay off a utility bill, while another said their grandmother handed out “gas cards” to the family on Christmas. In every case, the gestures were said to be very much appreciated.

“Grandmas just know,” one user replied. “They’re next-level humans.”

Another “underrated” gift that Redditors love is socks — an item many grew to appreciate as they got older.

“As a kid I used to pity my uncles for getting socks for Christmas,” wrote one user in a comment that currently has hundreds of upvotes. “As an adult I look forward to it and it’s almost always one of my most appreciated gifts.”

Pictured: Four people who have grown to love their annual Christmas socks. (Getty Images)

Another much-appreciated idea, and perhaps a more “gifty” underrated gift, is a subscription to a streaming service — or an upgrade to the premium, ad-free version of the service, many Reddit users agreed.

“They’re guaranteed to use it, and it’s already something they’ve decided that they weren’t going to splurge on themselves,” one commenter said of the idea. “So as a gift, it’s both a necessity and a luxury.”

Speaking of necessities, one user reminded the thread that consumables — in any form — are almost always appreciated, sharing an old saying from his grandmother which, itself, garnered a whopping 2,000 upvotes.

“Grandma told us every year, ‘Just get me something I can smoke, drink, or eat,’” he wrote.