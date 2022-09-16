PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Northwest Children’s Theater is saying goodbye to its historic home and hello to the downtown arts district.

After more than 30 years of working out of the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center on Northwest Everett, the team is moving to a new location on Broadway.

They will convert it into a multi-venue arts center for youth and to get it all started they are holding a “Parade to Broadway!”

AM Extra was joined by Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy to talk more about the big move, the parade and all the festivities.

