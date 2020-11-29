‘The Rock’ and Salt & Straw create create boozy holiday flavor for a cause

Dwayne Johnson and Salt & Straw teamed up to create a special-edition ice cream, Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, for the 2020 holiday season. Photo courtesy Salt & Straw

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salt & Straw is partnering with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the holidays to create a festive pint inspired by a seasonal beverage.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going by “Dwanta Claus” this year and worked with the elves at Salt & Straw to create a pint flavor called Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog. Together, they’ve also developed a new, limited edition Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” holiday flavor pack.

Salt & Straw says Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog is a take on the classic, boozy eggnog beverage and features The Rock’s Teremana Tequila. The small-batch tequila is crafted in the Jalisco Highland mountains.

“The new ice cream showcases Teremana’s Reposado tequila which lends an oaky vanilla flavor that shines against rich, silky custard all splashed in amontillado sherry and warmed up with nutmeg and salt for a toasty finish,” Salt & Straw stated in a press release.

The flavor will be available as scoops and pints in stores along the West Coast.

Salt & Straw says $1 from each Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog pint sold through Dec. 31, including those in the Naughty, Nice & Spiked holiday pack, will benefit World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Teremana Tequila will also match every $1 donated.

World Central Kitchen is helping restaurants stay open through the coronavirus pandemic by paying them to cook fresh meals for people in need. Not only does the organization help to feed the hungry, they’re also keeping restaurant workers employed through the economic crisis.

Holiday pack photo courtesy Salt & Straw

The Naughty, Nice & Spiked holiday pack will be available exclusively online and will include the following flavors: Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, Double Fold Vanilla, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, as well as the “Naughty & Nice” duo that The Rock created with Salt & Straw in 2019 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus and The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree.

In 2019, the Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack at Salt & Straw sold out in 36 hours.

The Rock acquired an ownership stake in Salt & Straw in 2019.

In addition to the Dwanta Claus flavors, Salt & Straw will also offer four additional flavors as part of their Holiday Classics menu: Cocoa & Peppermint Patties, Gingerbread Cookie Dough, The Great Cookie Swap, which is vegan, and Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache.