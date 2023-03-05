PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Oregon towns have been ranked among the top 150 small towns in the U.S. for families, according to a recent poll conducted by the publication “Family Destinations Guide.”

Astoria was Oregon’s highest-ranking town on the list, earning the title of America’s 25th best small town for families, according to the 3,000 families who participated in the poll.

“From the iconic Astoria Column to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, there is something for everyone to explore,” the “2023 best small towns in America” list reads. “Families can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, fishing, and kayaking, as well as a variety of restaurants, shops, and galleries. With its stunning views of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean, Astoria is the perfect place.”

City of Hood River (Courtesy cityofhoodriver.gov)

Hood River and Jacksonville ranked farther down the list at 79 and 103, respectively. The list praises Hood River for its “breathtaking views” of the Columbia River Gorge. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is noted for its access to outdoor activities in the Applegate Valley and Siskiyou Mountains.

The list, which included three towns from each state, also names Leavenworth (44), Sequim (70) and Coupeville (147), Washington among the best small towns in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Holualoa, Hawaii, Ely, Nevada and Anna Maria Island, Florida were ranked the first, second and third best small towns in the country.

Colchuck Lake near Leavenworth, Wash. (U.S. National Forest Service)

“Vacationing in small towns has become increasingly popular in recent years – it can be a refreshing change of pace from traditional destinations, offering a more relaxed and authentic experience,” Family Destinations Guide said. “Small towns often have a strong sense of community and a slower pace of life, allowing visitors to slow down and truly connect with the local culture.”