PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The November live music calendar in Portland is busy, thanks to the many notable artists who are scheduled to perform in the city within the next few weeks.

Whether they rap or sing, here are the top musicians with upcoming concerts in the Rose City.

NOV. 3

Event: POST MALONE – “Twelve Carat Tour”

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

“I Like You” and “Circles” singer Post Malone is currently on the road following the summer release of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. He’ll be performing some of his newest work that features Doja Cat, the Kid Laroi and Roddy Rich — who is the opening act for Post Malone.

NOV. 7

Event: FLO MILLI – “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour”

Where: Hawthorne Theatre 1507 SE 39th Ave, Portland, OR

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

Female rapper Flo Milli soared to fame after songs like “Beef FloMix” and “In the Party” became popular among TikTok users. She, who was recognized among XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class of rappers to watch, will be flaunting her rhymes at Portland’s Hawthorne Theatre.

NOV. 8

Event: STEVE LACY – “Give You The World Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

“Bad Habit” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early October, and concertgoers can expect Steve Lacy to sing the smash hit at his upcoming show. Lacy was initially known as the guitarist for alternative R&B group The Internet, and has since grown a loyal fanbase of his own.

NOV. 9

Event: AMINÉ – “Aminé with the Oregon Symphony”

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 1037 SW Broadway Ave., Portland, OR

When: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Rose City’s very own Aminé is returning for his orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony, months after his homecoming show in the Moda Center. The rapper will be performing his usual discography, but with a classical twist.

Event: DOMINIC FIKE – “Out of Order Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

TV fans may have heard Dominic Fike’s music in the latest season of knockout HBO show Euphoria, but they can hear those tracks, and more, at his November concert. Audiences can finally enjoy live performances from his What Could Go Wrong album released in 2020.

NOV. 10

Event: LIZZO – “The Special Tour”

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning pop star Lizzo is gracing the Moda Center stage twice for her tour, but fans might have more luck securing tickets for her second Portland date. Recognized for her captivating stage presence, Lizzo is sure to put on a show.

NOV. 13

Event: FLETCHER – “Girl of My Dreams Tour”

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Following big performances at places like The Tonight Show and Lollapalooza, New Jersey singer and songwriter Fletcher is stopping in Portland’s Crystal Ballroom for her ongoing tour. This is the first time she is singing tracks from her official debut album Girl of my Dreams.