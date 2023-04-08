(NEXSTAR) — The major league baseball season is back. If you plan to head to the stadium to support your favorite team, or to finish the common bucket list task of visiting all 30 parks, you may find yourself favoring some aspects more than others.

Maybe you prefer the food (or the home team) at one park and the outfield view of another. Or maybe you enjoy reminiscing on the historic moments that have happened at the park.

To help settle a debate among MLB fans, Yelp analysts have compiled a list of the 20 top-ranked MLB stadiums listed as businesses in the Stadiums & Arenas category on its platform based on multiple factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews left by its users.

Overall, Yelp reviewers declared PNC Park, home to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the top MLB ballpark in America.

Opened in 2001, PNC Park is located along the Allegheny River, giving fans a view of downtown Pittsburgh and the Roberto Clemente Bridge. On game days, the same bridge is even closed to vehicles.

Yelp reviewers pointed to the park’s stunning skyline view, wide beer selection, and close parking in their posts.

Coming in second on Yelp’s list was the oldest stadium in the MLB, Boston’s Fenway Park, home to the Red Sox.

Here are the top 20 MLB stadiums, according to Yelp analysts:

PNC Park, Pittsburgh Fenway Park, Boston Oracle Park, San Francisco Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore Busch Stadium, St. Louis Target Field, Minneapolis Wrigley Field, Chicago Petco Park, San Diego American Family Field, Milwaukee T-Mobile Park, Seattle Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Coors Field, Denver Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati Citi Field, Queens Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Progressive Field, Cleveland Comerica Park, Detroit Angel Stadium of Anaheim Minute Maid Park, Houston Yankee Stadium, Bronx

Stadiums failing to make the list include Chase Field in Phoenix; Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas; Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago; LoanDepot Park in Miami; Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.; RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California; Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario; Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida; and Truist Park, in Cumberland, Georgia.

You can view more details from Yelp here.

Don’t agree with the results? In another recent analysis that took into account both Yelp and Google reviews, online casino and betting site NJ.bet found San Diego’s Petco Park to be the best MLB ballpark of 2023, followed by Denver’s Coors Field and San Francisco’s Oracle Park.