(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Portland, the annual mean wage is $64,330 or 10.4% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $366,650. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $120,700

#7 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $83,270

Employment: 80,890

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $121,960

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 630

National

Annual mean salary: $98,760

Employment: 128,230

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

48. Database architects

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $122,780

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $121,840

Employment: 50,440

Entry level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

47. Training and development managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $122,840

#48 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $128,800

Employment: 35,830

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

46. Nurse midwives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $125,160

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $114,210

Employment: 7,750

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston, WV ($169,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)

45. Physicists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $125,420

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $151,580

Employment: 20,020

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

44. Sales engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $125,670

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 680

National

Annual mean salary: $118,630

Employment: 59,550

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

43. Compensation and benefits managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $126,760

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $139,470

Employment: 15,330

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

42. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $126,880

#7 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $87,980

Employment: 44,140

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

41. Nurse practitioners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $127,990

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,180

National

Annual mean salary: $118,040

Employment: 234,690

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

40. Purchasing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $128,110

#73 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820

National

Annual mean salary: $134,590

Employment: 69,310

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

39. Construction managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $128,500

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,670

National

Annual mean salary: $108,210

Employment: 284,750

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

38. Athletes and sports competitors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $128,900

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $116,930

Employment: 12,320

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

— Columbus, OH ($201,290)

37. Power distributors and dispatchers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $129,570

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $95,520

Employment: 9,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

36. Human resources managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $129,720

#74 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,660

National

Annual mean salary: $136,590

Employment: 166,530

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

35. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $130,380

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $89,610

Employment: 37,600

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

34. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $133,060

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $99,640

Employment: 58,100

Entry level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

33. Biochemists and biophysicists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $133,520

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $113,460

Employment: 35,050

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)

32. Physician assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $133,640

#39 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $119,460

Employment: 132,940

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

31. Optometrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $134,570

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $125,440

Employment: 38,720

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

30. Natural sciences managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $134,850

#55 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820

National

Annual mean salary: $156,110

Employment: 74,760

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

29. Personal financial advisors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $135,090

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,090

National

Annual mean salary: $119,960

Employment: 263,030

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

28. Marketing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $135,110

#105 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,220

National

Annual mean salary: $153,440

Employment: 278,690

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

27. Sales managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $135,380

#74 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,940

National

Annual mean salary: $142,390

Employment: 453,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

26. Computer hardware engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $136,800

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,430

National

Annual mean salary: $136,230

Employment: 73,750

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

25. Medical and health services managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $137,410

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,600

National

Annual mean salary: $119,840

Employment: 436,770

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

24. Pharmacists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $138,390

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,700

National

Annual mean salary: $125,690

Employment: 312,550

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

23. Financial managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $140,590

#95 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,300

National

Annual mean salary: $153,460

Employment: 681,070

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

22. Computer and information systems managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $146,450

#73 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,390

National

Annual mean salary: $162,930

Employment: 485,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

21. Lawyers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $147,890

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,750

National

Annual mean salary: $148,030

Employment: 681,010

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

20. Architectural and engineering managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $151,960

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,770

National

Annual mean salary: $158,970

Employment: 187,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

19. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $152,440

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $142,520

Employment: 27,790

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $166,480

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,600

National

Annual mean salary: $133,310

Employment: 191,830

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

17. Computer and information research scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $169,180

#5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National

Annual mean salary: $142,650

Employment: 30,840

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $169,820

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 670

National

Annual mean salary: $198,190

Employment: 81,310

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

15. Pediatricians, general

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $192,280

#56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National

Annual mean salary: $198,420

Employment: 33,620

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

14. Podiatrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $205,040

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $158,380

Employment: 8,840

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

13. Physicians, pathologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $210,770

#31 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40National

Annual mean salary: $267,180

Employment: 11,010

Entry level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

12. Dentists, general

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $216,330

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 940

National

Annual mean salary: $167,160

Employment: 108,680

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

11. Nurse anesthetists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $225,020

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $202,470

Employment: 43,950

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

10. Emergency medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $240,060

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $310,640

Employment: 36,180

Entry level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130)

9. Family medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $247,450

#105 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $235,930

Employment: 102,930

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

8. Chief executives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $283,080

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 540

National

Annual mean salary: $213,020

Employment: 200,480

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

7. Psychiatrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $291,110

#20 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $249,760

Employment: 25,520

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

6. Radiologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $295,790

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $301,720

Employment: 29,530

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

5. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $303,100

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100National

Annual mean salary: $270,090

Employment: 11,610

Entry level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)

— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)

4. General internal medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $308,310- #21 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $242,190

Employment: 58,260

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $322,890

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $296,210

Employment: 21,570

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

2. Anesthesiologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $352,370

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $331,190

Employment: 31,130

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $366,650

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National