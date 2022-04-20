(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Portland, the annual mean wage is $64,330 or 10.4% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $366,650. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $120,700
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,270
- Employment: 80,890
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $121,960
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 630
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,760
- Employment: 128,230
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
48. Database architects
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $122,780
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 400
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 50,440
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
47. Training and development managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $122,840
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,800
- Employment: 35,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
46. Nurse midwives
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $125,160
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,210
- Employment: 7,750
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston, WV ($169,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)
45. Physicists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $125,420
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $151,580
- Employment: 20,020
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
44. Sales engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $125,670
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 680
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,630
- Employment: 59,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
43. Compensation and benefits managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $126,760
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $139,470
- Employment: 15,330
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
42. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $126,880
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,980
- Employment: 44,140
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)
41. Nurse practitioners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $127,990
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,180
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
40. Purchasing managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $128,110
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
39. Construction managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $128,500
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,670
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
38. Athletes and sports competitors
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $128,900
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,930
- Employment: 12,320
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)
37. Power distributors and dispatchers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,520
- Employment: 9,660
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
36. Human resources managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $129,720
- #74 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,660
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
35. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $130,380
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,610
- Employment: 37,600
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)
34. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $133,060
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $99,640
- Employment: 58,100
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
33. Biochemists and biophysicists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $133,520
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,460
- Employment: 35,050
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)
32. Physician assistants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $133,640
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
31. Optometrists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $134,570
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440
- Employment: 38,720
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
30. Natural sciences managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $134,850
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
29. Personal financial advisors
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $135,090
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,090
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
28. Marketing managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $135,110
- #105 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,220
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
27. Sales managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $135,380
- #74 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,940
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
26. Computer hardware engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $136,800
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,430
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,230
- Employment: 73,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
25. Medical and health services managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $137,410
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
24. Pharmacists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $138,390
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,700
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
23. Financial managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $140,590
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
22. Computer and information systems managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $146,450
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,390
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
21. Lawyers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $147,890
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,750
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
20. Architectural and engineering managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $151,960
- #81 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,770
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
19. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $152,440
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,520
- Employment: 27,790
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $166,480
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $133,310
- Employment: 191,830
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
17. Computer and information research scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $169,180
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,650
- Employment: 30,840
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $169,820
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,190
- Employment: 81,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
15. Pediatricians, general
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $192,280
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,420
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
14. Podiatrists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $205,040
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,380
- Employment: 8,840
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
13. Physicians, pathologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $210,770
- #31 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40National
- Annual mean salary: $267,180
- Employment: 11,010
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)
12. Dentists, general
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $216,330
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 940
National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
11. Nurse anesthetists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $225,020
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $202,470
- Employment: 43,950
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
10. Emergency medicine physicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $240,060
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $310,640
- Employment: 36,180
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)
— Richmond, VA ($357,130)
9. Family medicine physicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $247,450
- #105 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $235,930
- Employment: 102,930
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
8. Chief executives
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $283,080
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
7. Psychiatrists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $291,110
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $249,760
- Employment: 25,520
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
6. Radiologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $295,790
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $301,720
- Employment: 29,530
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)
5. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $303,100
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100National
- Annual mean salary: $270,090
- Employment: 11,610
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)
— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)
4. General internal medicine physicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $308,310- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $242,190
- Employment: 58,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
3. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $322,890
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $296,210
- Employment: 21,570
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
2. Anesthesiologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $352,370
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $331,190
- Employment: 31,130
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($367,320)
— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $366,650
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $306,220
- Employment: 16,260
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)