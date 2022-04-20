(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Portland, the annual mean wage is $64,330 or 10.4% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $366,650. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $120,700
  • #7 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 330

National

  • Annual mean salary: $83,270
  • Employment: 80,890
  • Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $121,960
  • #30 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 630

National

  • Annual mean salary: $98,760
  • Employment: 128,230
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

48. Database architects

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $122,780
  • #33 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 400

National

  • Annual mean salary: $121,840
  • Employment: 50,440
  • Entry level education requirements: nan
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

47. Training and development managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $122,840
  • #48 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 240

National

  • Annual mean salary: $128,800
  • Employment: 35,830
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

46. Nurse midwives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $125,160
  • #10 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100

National

  • Annual mean salary: $114,210
  • Employment: 7,750
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Charleston, WV ($169,460)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)

45. Physicists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $125,420
  • #34 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $151,580
  • Employment: 20,020
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

44. Sales engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $125,670
  • #24 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 680

National

  • Annual mean salary: $118,630
  • Employment: 59,550
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
    — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

43. Compensation and benefits managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $126,760
  • #45 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $139,470
  • Employment: 15,330
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

42. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $126,880
  • #7 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 360

National

  • Annual mean salary: $87,980
  • Employment: 44,140
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
    — Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

41. Nurse practitioners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $127,990
  • #44 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $118,040
  • Employment: 234,690
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
    — Napa, CA ($184,700)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

40. Purchasing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $128,110
  • #73 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 820

National

  • Annual mean salary: $134,590
  • Employment: 69,310
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

39. Construction managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $128,500
  • #12 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,670

National

  • Annual mean salary: $108,210
  • Employment: 284,750
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
    — Napa, CA ($145,430)

38. Athletes and sports competitors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $128,900
  • #17 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 120

National

  • Annual mean salary: $116,930
  • Employment: 12,320
  • Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
    — Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
    — Columbus, OH ($201,290)

37. Power distributors and dispatchers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $129,570
  • #2 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $95,520
  • Employment: 9,660
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
    — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

36. Human resources managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $129,720
  • #74 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,660

National

  • Annual mean salary: $136,590
  • Employment: 166,530
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

35. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $130,380
  • #9 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $89,610
  • Employment: 37,600
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
    — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
    — Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

34. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $133,060
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 530

National

  • Annual mean salary: $99,640
  • Employment: 58,100
  • Entry level education requirements: nan
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

33. Biochemists and biophysicists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $133,520
  • #2 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $113,460
  • Employment: 35,050
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
    — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)

32. Physician assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $133,640
  • #39 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 580

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,460
  • Employment: 132,940
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
    — Panama City, FL ($165,000)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

31. Optometrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $134,570
  • #38 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 290

National

  • Annual mean salary: $125,440
  • Employment: 38,720
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
    — Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
    — Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

30. Natural sciences managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $134,850
  • #55 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 820

National

  • Annual mean salary: $156,110
  • Employment: 74,760
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

29. Personal financial advisors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $135,090
  • #33 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,090

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,960
  • Employment: 263,030
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
    — East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

28. Marketing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $135,110
  • #105 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 4,220

National

  • Annual mean salary: $153,440
  • Employment: 278,690
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

27. Sales managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $135,380
  • #74 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,940

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,390
  • Employment: 453,800
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
    — Boulder, CO ($182,820)

26. Computer hardware engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $136,800
  • #10 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 7,430

National

  • Annual mean salary: $136,230
  • Employment: 73,750
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

25. Medical and health services managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $137,410
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,600

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,840
  • Employment: 436,770
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

24. Pharmacists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $138,390
  • #29 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,700

National

  • Annual mean salary: $125,690
  • Employment: 312,550
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

23. Financial managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $140,590
  • #95 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 5,300

National

  • Annual mean salary: $153,460
  • Employment: 681,070
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

22. Computer and information systems managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $146,450
  • #73 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 6,390

National

  • Annual mean salary: $162,930
  • Employment: 485,190
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

21. Lawyers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $147,890
  • #25 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 4,750

National

  • Annual mean salary: $148,030
  • Employment: 681,010
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

20. Architectural and engineering managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $151,960
  • #81 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,770

National

  • Annual mean salary: $158,970
  • Employment: 187,100
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
    — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

19. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $152,440
  • #23 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,520
  • Employment: 27,790
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
    — Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $166,480
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,600

National

  • Annual mean salary: $133,310
  • Employment: 191,830
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
    — Jackson, MS ($202,690)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

17. Computer and information research scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $169,180
  • #5 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 500

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,650
  • Employment: 30,840
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $169,820
  • #24 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 670

National

  • Annual mean salary: $198,190
  • Employment: 81,310
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
    — Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

15. Pediatricians, general

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $192,280
  • #56 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 480

National

  • Annual mean salary: $198,420
  • Employment: 33,620
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

14. Podiatrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $205,040
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $158,380
  • Employment: 8,840
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
    — Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

13. Physicians, pathologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $210,770
  • #31 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40National
  • Annual mean salary: $267,180
  • Employment: 11,010
  • Entry level education requirements: nan
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)
    — Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)
    — Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

12. Dentists, general

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $216,330
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 940

National

  • Annual mean salary: $167,160
  • Employment: 108,680
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Manchester, NH ($276,510)
    — Salinas, CA ($234,410)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

11. Nurse anesthetists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $225,020
  • #19 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $202,470
  • Employment: 43,950
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Springfield, IL ($298,890)
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
    — Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

10. Emergency medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $240,060
  • #38 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $310,640
  • Employment: 36,180
  • Entry level education requirements: nan
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)
    — Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)
    — Richmond, VA ($357,130)

9. Family medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $247,450
  • #105 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $235,930
  • Employment: 102,930
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
    — Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
    — Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

8. Chief executives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $283,080
  • #9 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 540

National

  • Annual mean salary: $213,020
  • Employment: 200,480
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
    — Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

7. Psychiatrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $291,110
  • #20 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $249,760
  • Employment: 25,520
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
    — Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

6. Radiologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $295,790
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $301,720
  • Employment: 29,530
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)
    — Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

5. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $303,100
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100National
  • Annual mean salary: $270,090
  • Employment: 11,610
  • Entry level education requirements: nan
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)
    — Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)
    — York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)

4. General internal medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $308,310- #21 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 190

National

  • Annual mean salary: $242,190
  • Employment: 58,260
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Rockford, IL ($359,200)
    — Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
    — Sumter, SC ($334,810)

3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $322,890
  • #17 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $296,210
  • Employment: 21,570
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
    — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
    — Modesto, CA ($362,780)

2. Anesthesiologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $352,370
  • #6 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $331,190
  • Employment: 31,130
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Billings, MT ($367,320)
    — Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
    — Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $366,650
  • #1 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $306,220
  • Employment: 16,260
  • Entry level education requirements: nan
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)
    — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)