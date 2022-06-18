PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feel like taking some scenic photos around Portland? Yelp users have their recommendations.
With some stunning views of the city and pockets of peace amid the urban sprawl, here are the best places to take pictures in the Portland area, according to Yelp.
The Grotto
The Catholic shrine and sanctuary covers 62 acres.
8840 NE Skidmore St
Portland, OR 97220
Joseph Wood Hill Park
The park is available as a wedding spot, according to the Portland Parks & Recreation site.
NE Rocky Butte Road
Portland, OR 97220
George Rogers Park
This 26-acre park also has access to the Willamette River.
611 S State St
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Powell Butte Nature Park
With 603.5 acres, there’s plenty to explore.
16160 SE Powell Blvd
Portland, OR 97236
Skidmore Bluffs
Mocks Crest Park offers a great spot to picnic and enjoy the Skidmore Bluffs.
2206 N Skidmore Ct
Portland, OR 97217
St. Johns Bridge/Cathedral Park
The iconic St. Johns Bridge also offers a lovely park below with some great spaces to take photos.
Cathedral Park entrance:
N Edison Street and Pittsburg Avenue
Portland, OR 97203
Hoyt Arboretum
It’s “a living museum of trees” in Portland’s West Hills, and it’s part of the larger Washington Park complex.
4000 SW Fairview Blvd
Portland, OR 97221
Eastbank Esplanade
The Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade is a great way to get in a walking tour of Portland’s bridges from the Eastside.
Entrance:
SE Water Avenue and Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Leach Botanical Garden
Located in outer Southeast Portland, this 17-acre hidden gem was part of a home that was ultimately donated to the City of Portland’s Parks and Recreation in 1980.
6704 SE 122nd Ave
Portland, OR 97236