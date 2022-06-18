PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feel like taking some scenic photos around Portland? Yelp users have their recommendations.

With some stunning views of the city and pockets of peace amid the urban sprawl, here are the best places to take pictures in the Portland area, according to Yelp.

The Grotto

The Catholic shrine and sanctuary covers 62 acres.

8840 NE Skidmore St

Portland, OR 97220

Joseph Wood Hill Park

The park is available as a wedding spot, according to the Portland Parks & Recreation site.

NE Rocky Butte Road

Portland, OR 97220

George Rogers Park

This 26-acre park also has access to the Willamette River.

611 S State St

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Powell Butte Nature Park

With 603.5 acres, there’s plenty to explore.

16160 SE Powell Blvd

Portland, OR 97236

Skidmore Bluffs

Mocks Crest Park offers a great spot to picnic and enjoy the Skidmore Bluffs.

2206 N Skidmore Ct

Portland, OR 97217

St. Johns Bridge/Cathedral Park

The iconic St. Johns Bridge also offers a lovely park below with some great spaces to take photos.

Cathedral Park entrance:

N Edison Street and Pittsburg Avenue

Portland, OR 97203

Hoyt Arboretum

It’s “a living museum of trees” in Portland’s West Hills, and it’s part of the larger Washington Park complex.

4000 SW Fairview Blvd

Portland, OR 97221

Eastbank Esplanade

The Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade is a great way to get in a walking tour of Portland’s bridges from the Eastside.

Entrance:

SE Water Avenue and Hawthorne Blvd

Portland, OR 97214

Leach Botanical Garden

Located in outer Southeast Portland, this 17-acre hidden gem was part of a home that was ultimately donated to the City of Portland’s Parks and Recreation in 1980.

6704 SE 122nd Ave

Portland, OR 97236