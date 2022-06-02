PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington area residents upset about rising home prices may be onto something.

A new analysis by MoneyGeek listed Marion County in Oregon and Clark County in Washington among the top 26 newly unaffordable counties in the United States.

Marion County in Oregon was listed at No. 22, while Washington’s Clark County made the No. 26 spot.

The analysis found that in Marion County, home price appreciation has grown by nearly 26%, with the median home price being $341,919. With the median income in the county being $31,677, home costs account for 72% of income, according to MoneyGeek.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, Washington, home price appreciation has also risen to 26% in the last three years, with the median home price at $430,970. With the median income in the county at $41,096, home costs are 69% of income, according to the analysis.

In fact, these weren’t the only counties in the Pacific Northwest to make the list. Six others made the list, including Boise, Idaho’s Ada County, which came in at No. 1 on the list. Kitsap, Spokane, Snohomish, Pierce and Thurston counties in Washington state were also added to the list as “newly unaffordable.”

Check out the full list below:

Ranking County and State Metro area 1 Ada County, Idaho Boise City 2 Collier County, Florida Naples – Immokalee – Marco Island 3 Travis County, Texas Austin – Round Rock 4 Williamson County, Texas Austin – Round Rock 5 Washoe County, Nevada Reno 6 Douglas County, Colorado Denver – Aurora – Lakewood 7 Davis County, Utah Ogden – Clearfield 8 Larimer County, Colorado Fort Collins 9 Salt Lake County, Utah Salt Lake City 10 Kitsap County, Washington Bremerton – Silverdale 11 St. Johns County, Florida Jacksonville 12 Sacramento County, California Sacramento – Roseville – Arden 13 Spokane County, Washington Spokane – Spokane Valley 14 Snohomish County, Washington Seattle – Tacoma – Bellevue 15 Merced County, California Merced 16 Clark County, Nevada Las Vegas – Henderson – Paradise 17 Pierce County, Washington Seattle – Tacoma – Bellevue 18 Sarasota County, Florida North Port – Sarasota – Bradenton 19 Charleston County, South Carolina Charleston – North Charleston 20 Thurston County, Washington Olympia – Tumwater 21 Jefferson County, Colorado Denver – Aurora – Lakewood 22 Marion County, Oregon Salem 23 Collin County, Texas Dallas – Fort Worth – Arlington 24 Maricopa County, Arizona Phoenix – Mesa – Scottsdale 25 Buncombe County, North Carolina Asheville 26 Clark County, Washington Portland – Vancouver – Hillsboro OR-WA

Analysts with MoneyGeek attribute the increase in unaffordable housing in US counties as a result of continuing pandemic fallout due to supply chain-related shortages for new housing and the rise of people working remotely and opting for living away from cities.