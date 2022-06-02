PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington area residents upset about rising home prices may be onto something.

A new analysis by MoneyGeek listed Marion County in Oregon and Clark County in Washington among the top 26 newly unaffordable counties in the United States.

Marion County in Oregon was listed at No. 22, while Washington’s Clark County made the No. 26 spot.

The analysis found that in Marion County, home price appreciation has grown by nearly 26%, with the median home price being $341,919. With the median income in the county being $31,677, home costs account for 72% of income, according to MoneyGeek.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, Washington, home price appreciation has also risen to 26% in the last three years, with the median home price at $430,970. With the median income in the county at $41,096, home costs are 69% of income, according to the analysis.

In fact, these weren’t the only counties in the Pacific Northwest to make the list. Six others made the list, including Boise, Idaho’s Ada County, which came in at No. 1 on the list. Kitsap, Spokane, Snohomish, Pierce and Thurston counties in Washington state were also added to the list as “newly unaffordable.”

Check out the full list below:

RankingCounty and StateMetro area
1Ada County, IdahoBoise City
2Collier County, FloridaNaples – Immokalee – Marco Island
3Travis County, TexasAustin – Round Rock
4Williamson County, TexasAustin – Round Rock
5Washoe County, NevadaReno
6Douglas County, ColoradoDenver – Aurora – Lakewood
7Davis County, UtahOgden – Clearfield
8Larimer County, ColoradoFort Collins
9Salt Lake County, UtahSalt Lake City
10Kitsap County, WashingtonBremerton – Silverdale
11St. Johns County, FloridaJacksonville
12Sacramento County, CaliforniaSacramento – Roseville – Arden
13Spokane County, WashingtonSpokane – Spokane Valley
14Snohomish County, WashingtonSeattle – Tacoma – Bellevue
15Merced County, CaliforniaMerced
16Clark County, NevadaLas Vegas – Henderson – Paradise
17Pierce County, WashingtonSeattle – Tacoma – Bellevue
18Sarasota County, FloridaNorth Port – Sarasota – Bradenton
19Charleston County, South CarolinaCharleston – North Charleston
20Thurston County, WashingtonOlympia – Tumwater
21Jefferson County, ColoradoDenver – Aurora – Lakewood
22Marion County, OregonSalem
23Collin County, TexasDallas – Fort Worth – Arlington
24Maricopa County, ArizonaPhoenix – Mesa – Scottsdale
25Buncombe County, North CarolinaAsheville
26Clark County, WashingtonPortland – Vancouver – Hillsboro OR-WA

Analysts with MoneyGeek attribute the increase in unaffordable housing in US counties as a result of continuing pandemic fallout due to supply chain-related shortages for new housing and the rise of people working remotely and opting for living away from cities.